This little beach earned the top spot of the calmest beaches in North America

There’s one destination that’s always on trend: the beach.

People ready to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life are looking to discover tranquility along a picturesque beach. Following visiting family and friends, a beach vacation is the second most popular type of leisure trip Americans want to take in 2024. For multigenerational travel, it’s the top choice.

There are a slew of health benefits to spending uninterrupted time by the ocean. Research indicates that being in such a stunning natural environment can reduce stress and anxiety, boost self-esteem, and enhance mood.

While watching big crashing waves is thrilling, there's something particularly relaxing about being near gentle waters that everyone can enjoy. Due to natural geography, like reefs and bays, some beaches are calmer than others.

The good news is that Americans don’t have to travel too far to enjoy a beach with gentle, swimmable waters. There are plenty across Hawaii and the Caribbean, and even on the continental U.S. coasts like Lewes Beach in Delaware and Cape Charles Beach in Virginia.

In October, Hawaii vacation resource HawaiianIslands.com analyzed over 1.5 million English-written TripAdvisor reviews on the most popular beaches mentioning “calm waters” to come up with a list of the beaches with the calmest waters in North America.

“While it’s notable that Hawaiian beaches dominate the U.S. rankings for having the calmest waters, we can also see that beaches scattered throughout the Americas dominate on a global level,” Brittany Betts, Marketing Manager at HawaiianIslands.com, told USA TODAY. “This may be surprising to anyone who isn’t familiar with the many beaches on offer in the Americas.”

Check out the list below to discover beaches with the most serene waters accessible to all and start planning your next beach vacation.

Baby Beach in Maui, Hawaii

Baby Beach near Lahaina on West Maui in Hawaii with the island of Lanai in the background

Scoring the top spot for the calmest beach in the world is the aptly named Baby Beach in Maui, with 27.82% of its reviews mentioning calm waters. Located along the western shore of the Hawaiian island, an offshore reef protects this lagoon. “Baby Beach is an ideal beach for families with toddlers,” said Betts. “Since the waters are so calm and shallow, it provides the perfect opportunity for children to splash around in the ocean.”

Ten Bay Beach in Eleuthera, Bahamas

Beautiful beach in Ten Bay, Eleuthera island, Bahamas.

With turquoise waters and a shallow sandy bottom, Ten Bay Beach in the Bahamas earned the second calmest beach spot in North America. The wide stretch of beach is beloved by families with little ones who want to frolic in the gentle waters. At low tide, people at the beach can walk quite far into the ocean and meander along exposed sandbars.

Browne’s Beach in Bridgetown, Barbados

Brownes Beach

This renowned half-mile expanse of white sand stands as one of Barbados' top beaches, drawing crowds with its tranquil, crystal-clear waters. In 20.50% of the beach’s TripAdvisor reviews, beachgoers highlighted its calm waters. Browne's Beach is celebrated for its natural beauty and historical significance, boasting landmarks like the Barbados Yacht Club and the Barbados Cruising Club in its vicinity.

Bloody Bay in Negril, Jamaica

Bloody Bay in Negril, Jamaica

Jamaica’s Bloody Bay was once a site where whalers would butcher their catch in the 19th Century. Don’t worry, the beach is quite different now: It’s a popular place for tourists to relax and a quieter beach than the nearby iconic Seven Mile Beach. The bay’s waters are protected by a reef, making it a calm yet vibrant place for snorkeling.

Morne Rouge in Grenada

Morne Rouge Beach on the Caribbean Island of Grenada

A local favorite, Morne Rouge is a popular spot for beach enthusiasts to spend the day. Visitors can rent loungers and umbrellas and patronize the numerous beach bars along the sand or just post up under the fringe of trees that offer a shady respite. According to 18.95% of TripAdvisor reviews, the waters are notably calm and shallow. That’s due to the geography of the natural bay and the nearby hills blocking wind.

Playa Las Ballenas in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

Playa Las Ballenas in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

Located along the western tip of the Dominican Republic, Playa Las Ballenas is a picturesque beach named after three rocky islets that resemble humpback whales. Renowned for its wide stretch of sand, the beach has ample room for visitors to spread out and enjoy the sun, and its tranquil waters invite swimmers of all abilities.

Carlisle Bay in Bridgetown, Barbados

Carlisle Bay in Bridgetown, Barbados

A natural harbor, Carlisle Bay is a 10-minute walk from the center of Bridgetown, the capital of Barbados (and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.) While children and families can splash in the beach’s gentle waters, the more adventurous can snorkel or dive out to the bay’s six shipwrecks or catch a glimpse of a passing turtle.

Mauna Kea Beach in Hawaii Island, Hawaii

Mauna Kea Beach Hawaii (Kaunaoa Bay)

Fronting the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel on Hawaii Island, Mauna Kea Beach is ideal for visitors to peacefully enjoy the Pacific Ocean. With its calm and clear conditions, according to 14.08% of its TripAdvisor reviews, it's an ideal destination for swimming, snorkeling, and sunbathing. Also known as Kaunaoa Beach, the bay is protected from strong currents and waves by an offshore reef. The sloping sand also helps waves dissipate before they reach the shore.

Playa Biesanz in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

Aerial View of Tropical Biesanz beach and Coastline near the Manuel Antonio national park, Costa Rica

After a short hike through the jungle, visitors will reach the hidden Playa Biesanz. While the beach itself is relatively small, its soft golden sands and clear waters provide the perfect setting for sunbathing, swimming, and snorkeling. The surrounding cliffs and trees transform the cove into a peaceful oasis.

Playa La Entrega in Oaxaca, Mexico

BahÃ­a de Huatulco La Entrega, Oaxaca Mexico, aerial photography with drone. blue colored beach

Situated along the Oaxacan coastline in a protected bay, Playa La Entrega offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and adventure. Translating to “the delivery” in English, the beach was once a delivery point for goods during colonial times. It’s a popular place to snorkel the coral reefs that are teeming with marine life and also help reduce any rough wave energy. Visitors can rent snorkel gear or purchase fresh fruit from local vendors.

