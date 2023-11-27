‘A little bit of mystery:’ Lake Worth Monster, other cryptids to be explored in nature show

A famous Fort Worth-area monster is headed back to television, this time as a way to motivate Texans to explore the great outdoors.

The Lake Worth Monster has been the subject of news stories, documentaries, books and podcasts ever since the mysterious furry creature terrorized visitors to Greer Island in the summer of 1969. Now Texas Parks and Wildlife is planning to use the legend in a segment of its weekly PBS nature series.

Lyle Blackburn, a Fort Worth native and cryptozoologist who was interviewed for the program, said the Lake Worth Monster sort of falls into the Goatman/Bigfoot category. It was a natural choice for the project because it’s so well known, he said. Blackburn and the TPWD media production team spent some time in mid-November filming at Greer Island.

“That was kind of a good, you know, springboard that we could go off and then begin this sort of discussion about people seeing strange, unexplained things, unexplained creatures in the woods throughout Texas,” Blackburn said.

The media production team from Texas Parks and Wildlife and Fort Worth native Lyle Blackburn spent some time in mid-November filming at Greer Island for a segment of a nature series. The segment will explore the Texas Bigfoot phenomenon, according to videographer Graham Garrett, but will ultimately focus on how people engage with nature.

Garrett Graham, TPWD videographer, said the PBS segment will explore the Texas Bigfoot phenomenon, but is ultimately about how people engage with nature.

“Bigfoot and cryptozoology is one of those areas of interest that tends to get people excited about nature and wildlife and even conservation,” Graham said.

The first reported sighting of the Lake Worth Monster occurred the night of July 9, 1969.

Three couples parked near Greer Island told police they were “attacked by a thing they described as being half-man, half-goat and covered with fur and scales,” according to Star-Telegram reporting at the time.

The next night witnesses said they saw the creature again. One resident told reporters he saw the monster pick up a spare tire with the rim and throw it at parked cars — a distance of more than 500 feet, he said.

A Fort Worth man, Allen Plaster, spotted a large white shape in the tall grass near Greer Island around 1:35 a.m. on Nov. 19, 1969. He took a photo with his Polaroid camera. Years later Plaster said he thought the creature he photographed was just somebody playing a prank.

Newspapers in other parts of the country carried the story, and locals hoping to catch a glimpse of the monster frequented the area for the rest of the summer. Blackburn said it’s still a topic that draws a lot of interest.

“It just preserves some fun history,” Blackburn said. “No matter what people think, or whether we can prove it or not prove it, it still adds that sense of mystery, you know, into the outdoors and, and as a whole, you know, I guess for Fort Worth in general.”

Graham said he is targeting both Bigfoot aficionados and deniers in the segment he’s filming for the nature series, which is scheduled to air in the spring.

In the first case, he wants Bigfoot enthusiasts to learn more about Texas cryptids and get inspired to visit new places. For those who find the subject ridiculous, Graham hopes they realize that it’s a harmless hobby and appreciate how it fosters love of the outdoors.

“Anything that gets people excited about wildlife and conservation and being outside seems like a net positive to me, even if there is no Bigfoot,” Graham said.

According to Blackburn, just because something can’t be explained doesn’t mean it’s not real. Other animals, like the okapi, were rumored to exist but not proven until modern times.

“There could still be something out there that we just haven’t gotten our mind around or haven’t gotten a specimen to prove it,” Blackburn said. “But that doesn’t mean that there’s still not mysteries out there. And I think that’s something we can all use in life, you know, a little bit of mystery and a little bit of fun, and obviously getting outdoors to you know, explore these areas.”

