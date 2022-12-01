'Little bit old for this': El Paso man, 71, arrested in border cocaine smuggling case

A 71-year-old El Paso retiree is in jail after being arrested, accused of trying to smuggle 19 pounds of cocaine in the trusted-traveler lane at the Stanton Street international bridge in Downtown El Paso, officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped Jose Margarito Ortega during a routine inspection Monday as he was returning from Mexico in a minivan in the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection, or SENTRI, lane, authorities said.

The SENTRI program is intended to expedite border crossings for preapproved, low-risk commuters who undergo a background check.

CBP officers found 16 cocaine packages hidden inside the minivan's dashboard following an X-ray scan after an officer noticed loose screws on the dashboard, a state assistant district attorney said at a bond hearing Wednesday.

The packages of compressed cocaine, known as "bricks," had the logo of the Alfa Romeo luxury car company.

The packages of compressed cocaine, known as "bricks," had the logo of the Alfa Romeo luxury car company. Drug trafficking groups use various brand logos, names and emblems to identify drug shipments.

CBP seized the van and the narcotics and handed over Ortega to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, which arrested him on a state cocaine possession charge.

On Wednesday, Ortega — wearing glasses and a green-and-white striped inmate jumpsuit — appeared before a magistrate judge during a teleconference hearing from the El Paso County Jail Downtown.

Ortega is a Mexican citizen and a legal permanent resident who lives in far East El Paso, lawyers said. The prosecutor noted that the drug case could put in jeopardy his legal immigration "green card" status.

"You're a little bit old for this, Mr. Ortega," Magistrate Judge Linda Estrada told him at the online hearing.

Ortega, who lawyers said has no criminal history, was initially booked into jail under a $500,000 bond. He also has a jail hold issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that may keep him incarcerated.

Because of concerns about Ortega's age and well-being in jail, Estrada lowered his bond amount to a $5,000 cash-only bond.

Drug trafficking organizations have been known to lure diverse people from teens to seniors with promises of quick cash, intimidation and elaborate schemes involving vehicles unknowingly loaded with contraband.

Cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs are normally smuggled through the ports of entry, hidden among the thousands of legal daily border crossings.

Thanksgiving rainbow fentanyl bust

In another notable case, CBP officers intercepted 26 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 pounds of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills on Thanksgiving Day at the Paso Del Norte Bridge in Downtown El Paso, officials said.

"This seizure is notable because it marks one of the first times CBP officers in El Paso have encountered the multi-colored rainbow fentanyl pills," CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio said in a statement.

Rainbow fentanyl was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Paso Del Norte international bridge in El Paso on Thanksgiving Day. It was one of the first times the multi-colored fentanyl pills were encountered at the El Paso border, CBP said

A drug-sniffing dog and an X-ray exam helped CBP officers find the drugs in a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Mexican woman, CBP said. The drugs and vehicle were seized. The woman was processed and returned to Mexico. Her name was not disclosed.

Juárez fentanyl seizure

Drug seizures also continue on the Mexican side of the border.

Chihuahua state police investigators arrested a man after finding 2 kilos of cocaine and more than 29,900 fentanyl pills in a 1984 Chevrolet Silverado during a Saturday traffic stop in eastern Juárez, the state attorney general's office said.

The man, identified only as Jairo Iván O.A., was arrested on drug charges for possession of the cocaine and the blue fentanyl pills, which were in 30 plastic bags, officials said.

Two kilos of cocaine and more than 29,900 fentanyl pills were seized by Chihuahua state police investigators on Saturday during a traffic stop in Juárez.

