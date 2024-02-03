'Little Book of Ancient China’: Students teaching students

Jefferson Middle School seventh grader Sierra Powers, left, shares her book on ancient China with students in Anita Passon’s fifth grade class.

MONROE — After learning about ancient China in Jennifer Young’s social studies classes, Jefferson Middle School seventh-graders created books and shared them with underclassmen.

“One of our reviews is to create a ‘Little Book of Ancient China’ that highlights some of the main concepts of learning in picture book form,” Jennifer Young said.

At the same time Young’s students were studying dynasties and learning about writing on oracle bones, the creation of silk and terra cotta warriors, fifth graders in Anita Passon’s class were being introduced to Marco Polo and China’s ruler Kublai Khan.

Paraprofessional Mary Plocharczyk, who works with both grades, found the different grade levels were learning about similar subjects and shared her discovery with Young. It was then, the middle school social studies teacher came up with the idea of having the two classes work together.

“I chose some of the best projects and those seventh-grade students got to share what they learned with Mrs. Passon’s fifth-graders while reading to them and showcasing their books,” Young said. “I asked if my kids, as practice for their test, could teach her kids what they had learned. She thought it was a fabulous idea.”

Young was hopeful the concept of the older students sharing all the interesting and fun things they learned would get the younger students excited about future lessons. She described the students interacting as “amazing.”

“You know things best when you’re able to teach it to someone else,” Young said. “I thought it would be really cool if my kids could explain what they had learned.”

Young has taught seventh grade social studies for 13 years and has almost 20 years’ experience in special education. In addition to academic tests, she uses a lot of hands-on learning activities.

Jefferson Middle School seventh graders stand with books they created in Jennifer Young's social studies class. To create the book on ancient China, students were required to have titles, headings, bullet points and illustrations of the different dynasties they learned about.

To create the book on ancient China, students were required to have titles, headings, bullet points and illustrations of the different dynasties they learned about.

“They could only use their notes so it’s basically a review for the test,” she said. “It’s a way to get them to delve into what they’ve already learned.”

Last November, while learning ancient Hebrew history, Young’s classes created game boards in a format similar to the racing board game “Candy Land,” published by Milton Bradley in 1948.

It’s a teaching technique she has used with other classes.

“With every civilization, I try to have some type of hands-on project,” she said. “One time, we’ll do trading cards, like baseball cards, with all the famous people from ancient Rome. They can pick who they are most interested in and do the research.”

Currently, the students are studying India where they will create a compare and contrast poster between Hinduism and Buddhism.

“I always to try to use something different so they’re not bored,” she added.

In addition to learning, Young wants her students to have fun.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: 'Little Book of Ancient China’: Students teaching students