'Little Boy' Carjacker / Hadiya Pendleton / Irish Parades Back On
What does your poop tell us about how coronavirus spreads in Chicago?
City public health officials have released data from wastewater surveillance that helped confirmed when the omicron variant arrived in Chicago, and the early trajectory of the latest COVID-19 spike.
What Does Chicagoans' Poop Tell Us About Coronavirus Case Spread?
Saturday: Cold Sun. High: 22 Low: 18.
Sunday: Freezing Gray. High: 28 Low: 15.
An 11-year-old boy was arrested and accused of taking part in an armed carjacking in Mt. Greenwood, police said. The "little boy" was allegedly part of a crew that stole an Alfa Romeo SUV as a woman and her daughter unloaded groceries in their driveway. (Patch)
An outdoor space at the Obama Presidential Center will be named after Hadiya Pendleton, the 15-year-old drum majorette who was shot and killed in Chicago 8-days after then President Barack Obama was sworn in to his second term in 2013. (Patch)
An investigative report from the Office of Congressional Ethics found "substantial reason" to believe U.S. Rep. Marie Newman violated federal law when she allegedly offered a potential opponent a job on her staff if he wouldn't run in the 2020 Democratic primary in Illinois's 3rd Congressional District. Her spokesman says the claim is "completely meritless." (Patch)
Chicago knows how to party for St. Patrick's Day. Are you ready? The city's parades are back on, starting downtown on March 12. The South Side Irish Parade makes its triumphant return after a coronavirus hiatus on March 13. There is a parade on the Northwest Side, as well. (Time Out)
"We’re fighting for our [lives]." That's how one Chicago Public School student described last month's student-led protest for coronavirus safety measures. Patch news partner, South Side Weekly, asked students who participated in the walk out to share their insights on the protest. (South Side Weekly)
For A Good Time, Click:
Sander Van Doorn at Sound Bar (10 p.m.)
Queens of Crunk F/Trillville at The Promontory (10 p.m.)
Dorian Electra at Metro (7 p.m.)
Tall Heights at Sleeping Village (8:30 p.m.)
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Chicago Theater (8 p.m.)
Sunday, Jan. 30:
Charles Rumback Trio With Jeff Parker at The Hideout (8 p.m.)
Jan Lisieki at Chicago Symphony Orchestra (3 p.m.)
The Hoyle Brothers at Martyr’s (3 p.m.)
Geoffrey Asmus at Zanies (7 p.m.)
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers at United Center (2:30 p.m.)
Just The Links:
Bulls star Zach Lavine broke the news that DeMar DeRozan is an All-Star Game starter.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot reminds Chicagoans they can get "stacks" for getting "vax'd".
A mesmerizing look at a satellite loop of lake-effect snow dropping on Chicago.
ICYMI: Take the Patch pulse survey on the state of anxiety and depression in Illinois.
More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!
Featured businesses:
Improovy Painters Chicago — (Visit website)
Governors State University — (Visit Website)
Grants Tax & Accounting — (Visit website)
Events:
Police & Fire You Pay What We Pay Event (January 29)
Lowered Costs for 2022, Get Your Cannabis Card in 24hrs from Home! (January 29)
Lok-Kwan Qigong class (January 29)
FREE WEBINAR | “Gothic Architecture in Florence and Siena” (February 1)
Music with the Rabbi (February 1)
Art Exhibit Opening: Visible / Invisible (February 4)
Protect yourself & Family-Illinois Concealed Carry Classes / 3 Hour CCL renewals & a Free law class (February 5)
Taxes in Retirement Webinar (February 8)
Spanish for Beginners 2022 March Classes Sign up Now! (February 11)
Loving the Chicago Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:
Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe
Get your local business listed in front of readers
Send me a news tip or suggestion at mark.konkol@patch.com
— Mark
This article originally appeared on the Chicago Patch