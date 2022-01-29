'Little Boy' Carjacker / Hadiya Pendleton / Irish Parades Back On

What does your poop tell us about how coronavirus spreads in Chicago?

City public health officials have released data from wastewater surveillance that helped confirmed when the omicron variant arrived in Chicago, and the early trajectory of the latest COVID-19 spike.

Saturday: Cold Sun. High: 22 Low: 18.



Sunday: Freezing Gray. High: 28 Low: 15.

An 11-year-old boy was arrested and accused of taking part in an armed carjacking in Mt. Greenwood, police said. The "little boy" was allegedly part of a crew that stole an Alfa Romeo SUV as a woman and her daughter unloaded groceries in their driveway. (Patch)

An outdoor space at the Obama Presidential Center will be named after Hadiya Pendleton, the 15-year-old drum majorette who was shot and killed in Chicago 8-days after then President Barack Obama was sworn in to his second term in 2013. (Patch)

An investigative report from the Office of Congressional Ethics found "substantial reason" to believe U.S. Rep. Marie Newman violated federal law when she allegedly offered a potential opponent a job on her staff if he wouldn't run in the 2020 Democratic primary in Illinois's 3rd Congressional District. Her spokesman says the claim is "completely meritless." (Patch)

Chicago knows how to party for St. Patrick's Day. Are you ready? The city's parades are back on, starting downtown on March 12. The South Side Irish Parade makes its triumphant return after a coronavirus hiatus on March 13. There is a parade on the Northwest Side, as well. (Time Out)

"We’re fighting for our [lives]." That's how one Chicago Public School student described last month's student-led protest for coronavirus safety measures. Patch news partner, South Side Weekly, asked students who participated in the walk out to share their insights on the protest. (South Side Weekly)

For A Good Time, Click:

Sander Van Doorn at Sound Bar (10 p.m.)

Queens of Crunk F/Trillville at The Promontory (10 p.m.)

Dorian Electra at Metro (7 p.m.)

Tall Heights at Sleeping Village (8:30 p.m.)

Tedeschi Trucks Band at Chicago Theater (8 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 30:

Charles Rumback Trio With Jeff Parker at The Hideout (8 p.m.)

Jan Lisieki at Chicago Symphony Orchestra (3 p.m.)

The Hoyle Brothers at Martyr’s (3 p.m.)

Geoffrey Asmus at Zanies (7 p.m.)

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers at United Center (2:30 p.m.)

