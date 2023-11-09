'Little buddy got shot': Nashville police arrest man after teen's January death

A 39-year-old Nashville man is facing a criminal homicide charge after a 16-year-old was shot while driving and crashed his car into an IHOP earlier this year.

Henry Fletcher Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday night in connection with the Jan. 7 death of Alexander Delgado.

The shooting started as a hit-and-run, Metro Nashville Police said.

Delgado and a friend were at a gas station on Nolensville Pike that night. His friend went into the convenience store and when he walked out, Delgado was speeding away, according to Fletcher's arrest affidavit.

When the friend called Delgado, he said someone had just hit the car, and he was "trying to catch up so he could get a tag number from it," according the affidavit.

Video footage from the gas station showed a silver Acura MDX back into the Ford Explorer Delgado was driving, the affidavit said.

When investigators searched the teen's phone, they found a video of the Acura with a license plate registered to Fletcher, police said.

Delgado called his friend back to let him know he was returning to the gas station.

"Delgado spoke to him a few minutes later and told him, 'I was just in a shootout with that vehicle,'" according to the affidavit. "Delgado never made it back to the store and that was the last time [his friend] spoke to him."

A passenger in Fletcher's car told police that he noticed a car was following them from the gas station.

"Fletcher then pulled into an apartment complex, and the car that was following them (Delgado) began to shoot at them from behind," according to the affidavit. "At this point, Fletcher reached below his seat and produced a handgun."

The passenger tried to convince Fletcher to let it go, he told police.

"Fletcher then stated, 'they tried to kill us,'" according to the affidavit. "He then drove after Delgado's vehicle in an attempt to catch up to it. Once he caught up to the vehicle, Fletcher fired 2-3 shots at it."

Delgado was hit in the head, the car ran off the road and stopped when it hit the IHOP on Harding Place.

Fletcher went home, and the next morning, he allegedly told the passenger, "I think little buddy got shot last night," according to the affidavit.

Police obtained a warrant against Fletcher after the passenger in his car was found recently in Georgia and interviewed, providing details known to investigators but not publicly released.

Fletcher was jailed on $150,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police make arrest in January fatal shooting of 16-year-old