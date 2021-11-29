'A little bump in the road': What did Bob Stoops have to say after being named OU's interim coach?

NORMAN — Bob Stoops stood at the podium and delivered a strong message.

"When I arrived here Dec. 1, 1998, there was something to be concerned about, a lot to be concerned about — four straight years without a winning record, no bowl games, da-da-da-da-da, two years later, we were 13-0 and won the national championship," Stoops said.

Stoops spoke Monday, a day after being called off the golf course to take over as interim coach after Lincoln Riley left to take over at USC.

Stoops said he was going out on the road recruiting Monday night, and would be with the Fox pregame show Saturday before the Big Ten Championship Game.

This story will continue to be updated.

