Little Debbie box crammed full of marijuana, Xanax found in traffic stop, AR cops say

A routine traffic stop ended in the arrests of two people and the discovery of a “beloved” snack cake box crammed with drugs, according to Arkansas authorities.

The incident unfolded Nov. 2 when deputies stopped a car for an unspecified violation, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The driver ran away on foot after authorities spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view, deputies said.

A female passenger, who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Oklahoma City, also tried hiding a bag of pills, authorities said.

A search of the vehicle turned up a half a pound of marijuana, 100 grams of methamphetamine and nearly 150 Xanax pills — all stashed inside a box of Little Debbie-branded Oatmeal Creme Pies, the sheriff’s office said.

“Some things are just too pure and holy to mess with,” authorities wrote on Facebook. “At the sheriff’s office, we consider Little Debbie snack food to be one of those things! ... Snack food is our life. If criminals start messing with Zebra Cakes too, we’re gonna take it personal!”

Deputies said they also found a handgun with the serial number removed and suspect it may have been stolen.

K-9 units tracked down the driver, who was later found hiding in the woods, according to authorities. Both the man and woman, who were not identified by deputies, were arrested and face several felony and misdemeanor charges.

