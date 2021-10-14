Little Debbie unveils Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream and fans can't wait for its release

Love the iconic Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes? Well soon, people will be able to try the holiday favorite in frozen form as it becomes an ice cream flavor.

Just as people begin to get into the holiday spirit, the new ice cream will be released on Nov. 1 exclusively at Walmart. People can buy a pint of the ice cream for $2.50, but it will only be available while supplies last.

One of Little Debbie's most popular treats, Christmas Tree Cakes consists of a tree-shaped yellow cake with creme filling. It is covered with white frosting with stripes of red frosting and green sprinkles. Dubbed as "Santa's favorite treat," the cakes have been around since 1985.

The ice cream is vanilla flavored and includes "decadent golden cake chunks." It will also have its signature red icing and green sprinkles swirled into the ice cream.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream will be available at Walmart on Nov. 1

According to a statement from Walmart to USA TODAY, this will be the first Little Debbie snack that has turned into ice cream.

The Christmas Tree Cakes are huge hit for Little Debbie fans, though they can sometimes be challenging to find. The Little Debbie Twitter account teased earlier this week that the time to get the snacks is "right around the corner," much to the delight of social media users.

Don't look now, but Christmas Tree Cake season is right around the corner — Little Debbie (@LittleDebbie) October 11, 2021

Best season. I'm buying all the tree cakes I see — CakenSyrup (@CakenSyrup) October 11, 2021

Mmm my fav! Hope I can find them in the stores this year last year they were impossible to find! 🎄 — brandi locke (@brandilocke87) October 11, 2021

The announcement of the new ice cream had Twitter users abuzz and psyched for the upcoming release.

It’s over for me. 🥵❤️ — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) October 14, 2021

Nov 1st. The McRib is back, and Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake ice cream is debuting for a limited time at Walmart. November 1st's magnitude rivals a world holiday this year. Buckle up. — Mufflenut (@Mufflenut) October 14, 2021

