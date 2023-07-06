Little Egg Harbor duo face animal cruelty charges after 2 dogs found dead

LITTLE EGG HARBOR - Police are asking the public’s help in finding one of two Little Egg Harbor residents who are facing animal abuse charges after police found two dogs dead in their shed on Saturday, authorities said.

Jarriel S. Walton, 29, and Justina T. Erving, 28, were charged with two counts of cruel abuse of a living animal and one count of failure to provide proper shelter, according to the Little Egg Harbor Police.

Around 9:19 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, Little Egg Harbor Police were dispatched to a Tavistock Drive residence in Little Egg Harbor, after receiving complaints of a foul smell coming from a shed in the back of one of the units, police said.

An investigation led police to discover two dogs, both around one year old, dead in a crate inside of the shed "under conditions that indicated cruelty or abuse to the dogs," police said. Warrants were obtained for the arrest of Walton and Erving.

Erving was found and arrested, and taken to Ocean County Jail where she was lodged pending future court proceedings, police said. Walton has not been arrested and is still wanted on the outstanding warrant.

Little Egg Harbor Police are urging anyone with information about Walton’s whereabouts to contact the department at (609)296-3666.

