Little Egg Harbor man charged with three counts of arson at his next door neighbor's

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A man was charged with arson Friday after police saw him try to light on fire the deck of an abandoned house next door to his property, officials said. He was also charged with arson for two other fires that occurred earlier this month.

Steven Johnson, 36, was charged with three counts of aggravated arson in connection that occurred on Jan.6, Jan. 10, and Jan. 1, all at the same residence in Little Egg Harbor Township, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Little Egg Harbor Township Chief of Police James Hawkins.

On Jan. 6, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the Little Egg Harbor Police Department and Little Egg HarborFire Departments were dispatched to a structure fire at a vacant home on Revolutionary Road. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

An investigation revealed that the fire originated in the living room, and that the cause was arson, set with an open flame and flammable liquid, according to the prosecutor's office.

On Jan. 10, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the police and fire departments were once again called to the same address on Revolutionary Road for a report of a shed fire. An investigation determined the same cause. The shed was not damaged, according to the prosecutor's office.

On Jan. 12, at approximately 1:00 a.m., township police were conducting surveillance at the Revolutionary Road residence when they observed a person later identified as Johnson hop the fence of the property and pour a liquid on an attached deck.

Johnson then lit an item on fire, and dropped the ignited item on the deck, according to the prosecutor's office.

Township police observed Johnson leave the subject property and return to his home next door. The police officers quickly extinguished the fire, proceeded to Johnson’s residence and placed him under arrest.

Further investigation revealed that Johnson was responsible for all three fires at the Revolutionary Road home. Johnson was then transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he remains pending a detention hearing.

Charles Daye is the metro reporter for Asbury Park and Neptune, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. @CharlesDayeAPP Contact him: CDaye@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: This Little Egg Harbor man has been charged with arson — three times