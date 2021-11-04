Little Egg Harbor residents indicted in heroin and fentanyl death of 16-year-old boy

TOMS RIVER - Two Little Egg Harbor residents were indicted by a grand jury on Thursday for providing heroin to a 16-year-old boy, which led to his death, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

David Belk, 45, and Stephanie O’Neill, 44, both of Little Egg Harbor, were each charged in August with the crime of strict liability drug induced death.

Belk and O’Neill were also indicted Thursday for endangering the welfare of a child, heroin distribution, heroin possession with intent to distribute and heroin possession, according to the statement.

The boy — who was not identified — overdosed on July 3. He had collapsed in a home on East Susquehanna Drive in Little Egg Harbor.

Township police officers responded to the residence and attempted to resuscitate the boy. He was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford where he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem toxicology analysis determined that the boy had ingested heroin and fentanyl, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

On Aug. 26, following an investigation into the circumstances that led to the teen’s death, O’Neill was arrested but was later released on home detention. A day later, Belk was apprehended in Atlantic City by the New Jersey Transit Police. He remains in the Ocean County Jail in Toms River.

