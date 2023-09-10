Little Egg Harbor shooting, forced cash transfer prompts arrests

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Two men who allegedly forced a third man to transfer money through a mobile phone app, then later shot him, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident, officials said on Sunday.

The events began at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday when the shooting victim, whose identity was not released, visited the suspects at a home on East Hudson Drive, according to a joint release from Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Little Egg Harbor Township Chief of Police James Hawkins.

The suspects were identified as Christopher Miller, 36, of Paterson, and Marc Manfredonia, 32, of Little Egg Harbor.

The incident began when the victim, a 36-year-old man, visited Miller and Manfredonia - both of whom he apparently knew - at the East Hudson Drive home where they were staying, police said.

Soon after, Miller and Manfredonia allegedly forced the victim out of the home and demanded money. Miller allegedly pulled a handgun on the victim, threatening to shoot him if he did not transfer money through a mobile phone app, officials said.

The victim eventually completed two cash transfers through the app, police said. But that was apparently not enough for the suspects, who sought more money, police said.

When he refused, a fight occurred and Miller allegedly fired four shots, hitting the victim in the leg, groin and ear.

“Manfredonia and Miller continued to physically assault the victim before retreating to the inside of the residence,” the release said. “The victim thereafter ran to a nearby home and called the police.”

The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona for treatment and is listed in stable condition, investigators said.

More local news: Island Heights NJ police detective indicted on charges of filing false report

Miller and Manfredonia were taken into custody without incident at the location where the events occurred and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where they are currently being held pending a detention hearing.

Miller was charged with attempted murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Manfredonia was also charged with attempted murder and robbery.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Victim claims he was beaten, shot and forced to transfer money