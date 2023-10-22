Little Elm Party Shooting: Man dead, 2 injured, police say

LITTLE ELM, Texas - Police are looking for suspects after three people were shot at a party in Little Elm on Saturday night.

Little Elm officers arrived to a home on Sunlight Drive where a large party was underway.

Police found a man who was shot to death and a woman with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police later found a third victim two streets away.

Investigators are discussing the shooting with partygoers in an attempt to identify the suspects.

Little Elm Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.