Little Excitement Around Arhaus, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ARHS) Earnings As Shares Take 33% Pounding

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) shareholders won't be pleased to see that the share price has had a very rough month, dropping 33% and undoing the prior period's positive performance. Still, a bad month hasn't completely ruined the past year with the stock gaining 47%, which is great even in a bull market.

After such a large drop in price, Arhaus may be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.7x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 15x and even P/E's higher than 29x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Arhaus certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Arhaus?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Arhaus' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 444% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 2,079% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 12% per annum as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.6% growth per annum, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Arhaus' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

Arhaus' P/E has taken a tumble along with its share price. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Arhaus' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

