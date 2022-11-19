Little Excitement Around Fenix Resources Limited's (ASX:FEX) Earnings

When close to half the companies in Australia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 15x, you may consider Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) as a highly attractive investment with its 2.8x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For instance, Fenix Resources' receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Fenix Resources' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 15%. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 12% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's understandable that Fenix Resources' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

What We Can Learn From Fenix Resources' P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Fenix Resources maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Fenix Resources that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Fenix Resources, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

