Little Excitement Around Gemfields Group Limited's (JSE:GML) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.5x Gemfields Group Limited (JSE:GML) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in South Africa have P/E ratios greater than 9x and even P/E's higher than 14x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Gemfields Group has been relatively sluggish. The P/E is probably low because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Gemfields Group's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Gemfields Group would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 11% gain to the company's bottom line. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 109% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 4.5% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 11% each year, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Gemfields Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On Gemfields Group's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Gemfields Group maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Gemfields Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

