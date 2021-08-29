Little Excitement Around Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:LL) Earnings

Simply Wall St

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:LL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.6x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 18x and even P/E's above 37x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Lumber Liquidators Holdings as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

View our latest analysis for Lumber Liquidators Holdings

pe
pe

Keen to find out how analysts think Lumber Liquidators Holdings' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Lumber Liquidators Holdings' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Lumber Liquidators Holdings would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 113%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 13% per annum during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 12% per year.

With this information, we are not surprised that Lumber Liquidators Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On Lumber Liquidators Holdings' P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Lumber Liquidators Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Lumber Liquidators Holdings (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Cathie Wood thinks these companies will beat the market. Here's why they could be big winners for you, too.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Probably Will Never Regret Buying

    Most investors can identify with the opening lyrics to Frank Sinatra's (and Elvis Presley's) hit song "My Way," where he says, "Regrets, I've had a few." Here are three dividend stocks that you'll probably never regret buying. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) ranks as a Dividend King, an elite group of S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • Bitcoin Has No Value: People Bank's Of China Official Announces Further Crackdown

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies "are not legal tenders and have no actual value support," according to Deputy Director of the Financial Consumer Rights Protection Bureau of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) Yin Youping. What Happened: According to a report by local news outlet People's Daily Online, Youping said that cryptocurrencies are purely speculative assets. He also advised the public to increase its risk awareness and stay away from the crypto market to "protect their poc

  • Small-Cap Stocks Might Be Getting Ready to Run. 5 That Are Worth a Look.

    The S&P 600, an index of small-cap stocks, rose 2.9% Friday, more than triple the percentage-point gain on the large cap The leap came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reassured markets that the bank is in no rush to raise interest rates. The average one-year forward earnings multiple for stocks in the S&P 600 is about 0.75 times that of the average for the S&P 500, according to The Leuthold Group. Usually, when small-cap profit forecasts are growing faster than those for large-caps, the small stocks outperform, Leuthold’s data show.

  • 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high-yield dividend stocks with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. Dividend stocks are among some of the most popular investment […]

  • Have $2,000? 2 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    In the words of Warren Buffett, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." While price alone should never determine whether you buy a stock, Buffett's sentiment is worth remembering for long-term investors. In today's rather turbulent market, while many stocks are overpriced, a number of top growth stocks with great underlying businesses have fallen from pandemic highs.

  • U.S. dollar offers clearest sign of what Wall Street really thinks about Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

    If there was any doubt that Federal Reserve Chairman's comments, delivered virtually at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, were being interpreted as dovish, the dollar's reaction should clear up any questions.

  • History Suggests a Stock Market Crash Is Likely: 5 Data Points of Concern

    It took less than 17 months for the S&P 500 to more than double from its bear-market bottom. Five data points all suggest a stock market crash could be on the horizon. Keep in mind that while these data points may be concerning, we can never pinpoint when a crash will happen, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Avoid Now

    If the government could just get out of the way of marijuana, it could realize its full potential as a massive growth opportunity. Unfortunately, a tax and regulatory morass on the state level, coupled with its continuing classification as an illegal substance federally, has put roadblocks in front of otherwise good pot stocks. Other cannabis stocks, however, seem to go out of their way to sabotage themselves and their investors.

  • 3 Reasons Why Novavax Stock Will Likely Beat Moderna Over the Next Year

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has hands-down delivered the best stock performance among leading COVID-19 vaccine makers over the last 12 months. As much as I admire Moderna's innovation, though, I don't think it will be the biggest winner among vaccine stocks over the next year. Instead, my view is that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could emerge from the pack to trounce it, and there are three reasons why.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Exciting Times are Coming For Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.

  • Here is why Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) Earnings and Free Cash Flows Don't Match

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) recently released a strong earnings report, and the market responded by raising the share price. However, we think that shareholders should be aware of some other factors beyond the profit numbers.

  • ‘Don’t cancel our service.’ How a couple’s Zillow experience nearly left them in a lurch

    A note from Duke Energy tipped them off to issues with the sale of their home. Here’s what they say happened.

  • 4 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    If you have a major life goal in mind through 2030 that'll require substantial sums of money, investing in stocks is perhaps the best way to build that wealth. My idea is, when you're putting money into stocks for 10 years or more, build a balanced portfolio of all-weather and disruptive growth stocks. American Water Works (NYSE: AWK) is the largest water stock in the U.S. It's also the most diversified water utility, with 15 million customers across 46 states.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Just Blew Away Wall Street Expectations

    The second-quarter earnings season was packed with mostly good news for investors. Many of the market's biggest companies, from retailers to tech giants, raised their 2021 outlooks following a surprisingly strong first half of the year.

  • 10 Cheap Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap blue-chip dividend stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Invest In. Any investor looking for reliable and somewhat safer investments out in the market will […]

  • Some Insiders and Traders Behave as if NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Nearing a Peak

    NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), has been stirring up the investment community. With a new government contract in the works, a high upswing since March, and differing market and insider sentiments, it is easy to imagine that investors want to make sense of the happenings in the $565b market capitalization company.

  • Top Analyst Reports for Pfizer, AT&T & Intuit

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer Inc. (PFE), AT&T Inc. (T), and Intuit Inc. (INTU).