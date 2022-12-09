Little Excitement Around Pharmaniaga Berhad's (KLSE:PHARMA) Earnings

Pharmaniaga Berhad's (KLSE:PHARMA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.7x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 13x and even P/E's above 24x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Pharmaniaga Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Pharmaniaga Berhad's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Pharmaniaga Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 52% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 261% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 46% over the next year. With the market predicted to deliver 8.0% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Pharmaniaga Berhad's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Pharmaniaga Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Pharmaniaga Berhad has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

