Little Excitement Around SLB Development Ltd.'s (Catalist:1J0) Earnings

When close to half the companies in Singapore have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 10x, you may consider SLB Development Ltd. (Catalist:1J0) as a highly attractive investment with its 3.9x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, SLB Development has been doing very well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is SLB Development's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as SLB Development's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 97% gain to the company's bottom line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 3.1% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's understandable that SLB Development's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

What We Can Learn From SLB Development's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that SLB Development maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 3 warning signs for SLB Development (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

