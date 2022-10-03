Little Excitement Around Symphony International Holdings Limited's (LON:SIHL) Earnings

Symphony International Holdings Limited's (LON:SIHL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3.2x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 12x and even P/E's above 24x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

For instance, Symphony International Holdings' receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

View our latest analysis for Symphony International Holdings

pe

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Symphony International Holdings will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Symphony International Holdings would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 32% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 40% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 7.6% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we are not surprised that Symphony International Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

Story continues

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Symphony International Holdings revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term are contributing to its low P/E, given the market is set to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Symphony International Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here