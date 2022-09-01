Little Excitement Around Yowie Group Limited's (ASX:YOW) Earnings

Yowie Group Limited's (ASX:YOW) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.4x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 15x and even P/E's above 31x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For instance, Yowie Group's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Yowie Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Any Growth For Yowie Group?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Yowie Group's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 7.2% decrease to the company's bottom line. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 12% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we can see why Yowie Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Bottom Line On Yowie Group's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Yowie Group maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware Yowie Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Yowie Group. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

