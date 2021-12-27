AVON — A Little Falls man is accused of ramming his pickup truck into an SUV carying four people on Interstate Highway 94 near Avon.

Kevin Michael Desmet-Groseclose, 34, was charged with four counts of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court.

The complaint said officers responded to a road rage report about 12:53 a.m. Saturday. They found Desmet-Groseclose sitting in a black pickup truck and a blue SUV with two adults and two children inside and "extensive damage on the driver's side of the vehicle, starting near the front and continuing the length of the SUV," the court record said.

A woman in the SUV told officers they were driving east when the black pickup came up behind their vehicle, flashing its lights, according to the criminal complaint. The pickup then pulled up next to the SUV, and the pickup's driver was waving his arms at them. The man driving the SUV sped up to around 90 mph to get away from the pickup, the complaint said, but the pickup caught up and crashed into the driver's side, she said.

Later, when the SUV was stopped, the man from the pickup came up to it, banged a pop can on the window and screamed about his daughters, the woman told police.

The criminal complaint said Desmet-Groseclose "appeared manic and was rambling about his daughters missing and he believed them to be kidnapped," when officers spoke to him, though later he told officers he didn't remember much about the incident.

Desmet-Groseclose has an initial appearance scheduled for Jan. 10.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Little Falls man suspected of ramming SUV with four inside on I-94