Little Ferry homicide was preceded by 'disagreement over money,' affidavit claims

A Florida woman charged with murder in Little Ferry allegedly stole her boyfriend's car and guns before shooting and killing her younger sister over a disagreement and fleeing the scene Tuesday, police said.

Angielly Dominguez, 27, of Jacksonville, was charged with murder Tuesday, jail records show. Authorities accuse her of shooting her younger sister, Omelly Dominguez, 21, of Little Ferry, inside a Sand Hill Court house and then fleeing the scene.

Police were called to the home on a report of a stabbing around 4 p.m. but arrived to find the younger Dominguez dead of what appeared to be a gunshot wound, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

New Jersey State Police arrested the elder Dominguez on the New Jersey Turnpike near mile marker 31 in Cherry Hill, state police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. The suspect was turned over to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, he said.

Little Ferry Police Officers and crime scene tape are at a home the morning after, where a sister is suspected of killing her sister Tuesday night in Little Ferry, N.J. on Wednesday March 23, 2022.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, obtained by The Record and NorthJersey.com, the victim's younger brother witnessed the incident and gave an account to police.

Police say the brother, who is 16, said he came home from school Tuesday afternoon and heard his sisters talking in the other room. The talk then turned into a disagreement over money, according to the affidavit. The brother told police he heard what he thought was a gunshot and walked into the living room, where he saw Angielly, who allegedly stared at him before leaving the house.

Police said multiple surveillance cameras captured the elder Dominguez leaving the house before police officers arrived.

When police arrived at the home, the affidavit said the brother told police, "she's inside, she's shot."

The affidavit also said that the day before the incident, Angielly Dominguez's boyfriend told Jacksonville police that she had stolen his white Ford Mustang and all of his guns.

The elder Dominguez is in custody at Bergen County Jail, and was due to appear in court for a processing hearing Wednesday afternoon. She is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The younger Dominguez was a nursing student at William Paterson University where she also worked as an admissions assistant. She graduated from Union City High School.

Little Ferry police Chief Jim Walters urged the community in a statement that the homicide was not a random attack, and that the town is safe.

"...We the [Little Ferry Police Department] will do everything in our power to protect and serve our residents and community," Walters said.

Before Tuesday, the last homicide in Little Ferry was in October 2021, when a man was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife inside his home.

