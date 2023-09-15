Little Ferry murder case moves on after rejected plea deal. What's next?

A Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her younger sister in Little Ferry after stealing her boyfriend's car and guns will be back in court next month after the prosecution rejected a plea offer.

Angielly Dominguez was charged with murder in March 2022 after she allegedly shot her sister inside a Sand Hill Court house, supposedly after an argument over money. Dominguez appeared for a status conference Aug. 21 before state Superior Court Judge Marc Ramundo to update the case.

During the hearing, Dominguez's attorney told Ramundo there had been discussions between her and the Prosecutor's Office about a potential plea.

Dominguez's attorney said the last offer they gave the prosecutor was that Dominguez would plead guilty to second-degree manslaughter with eight years in state prison, which was ultimately rejected.

"But we do believe there will be further discussion and that there will be reciprocal discovery from the defense turned over to the state," the defense attorney told Ramundo.

During the hearing, the prosecution said the defense was doing some of its own investigation. Her attorney confirmed that they had been waiting on additional discovery from the state during previous court hearings and are currently finalizing discovery items for the state.

Dominguez's attorney also brought up the issue of her client not being allowed time in the Hudson County Correctional Facility library to review her case and discovery but said she would remind the staff that there was an order allowing her to do so.

Dominguez's sister, Omelly, who was 21 when she was killed, had dreamed of being a nurse. She was called a scholar by her family because of her good grades and big goals for the future.

She was studying at William Paterson University to achieve those goals. After Omelly Dominguez's death, there was a vigil held for her at the university's Student Center.

Omelly Dominguez's little brother witnessed the shooting. He told police he came home from school and heard his sisters talking in the other room. He said he thought he heard a gunshot and went into the living room. He told authorities he saw Angielly, who supposedly stared at him before leaving the house.

Dominguez will be back in court on Oct. 16, with Ramundo saying he will remain "cautiously optimistic" for a resolution being discussed and for progress.

