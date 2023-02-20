‘A little freaky’: Suspect arrested for hurling bricks at South End businesses

A suspect is in custody after Boston Police say he hurled bricks through the air and damaged at least two South End businesses.

It happened Saturday night just before 7 p.m. in the area of Shawmut Ave and Union Park.

Witnesses told Boston 25 News that the suspect pulled up loose bricks from the sidewalk and started throwing them at random.

One of those bricks hit a window at the South End Buttery where several customers were seated inside.

“It was quiet in here. All of a sudden, we hear a crash,” said barista Gina Case. “There’s a bench right underneath that window. They said, just minutes before, they were sitting out there.”

Case immediately called police from behind the counter.

She said customers helped relay a description of the suspect to officers who responded within minutes.

“I glance out the window, and the guy is just walking down the street at a normal pace, no rush,” she recalled. “A little freaky.”

The front window at nearby CouCou children’s clothing store was also shattered by an airborne brick.

That brick landed on a children’s plate in a center display.

The owner told Boston 25 News that her mother had just finished closing up and left less than ten minutes before it happened.

Another business owner said he was relieved that his shop was spared.

“I’m happy I don’t have to deal with that headache,” said Joseph Kwan, owner of Patron of the Find. “I think it was just random.”

Police arrested the suspect in front of spectators.

His identity has not yet been released.

