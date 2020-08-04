6-year-old fiercely channels Beyonce's 'Black Is King' dance routine

Beyonce's "Black is King" continues to receive an outpouring of love from fans for its artistry, creative direction and fierce looks.

Six-year-old Grey Skye Evans was inspired by the choreography created by Ebony Williams and Kany Diabatee for the song "My Power."

Dressed in a ravishing red ensemble, Grey gave Instagram a taste of her talent by hitting the dance moves.

"Grey is inspired by Beyonce because she is the best," Grey's mother Ylleya Evans told "Good Morning America." Grey loves her songs and her dance moves."

She continued, "She loves trying to emulate the moves that Beyonce does, and she prides herself in being able to try and keep up with her."

PHOTO: See Grey Skye Evans, 6, channel Beyonce's 'My Power' dance sequence like a boss. (Ylleya Evans/YouTube)

Grey posted another side-by-side post to give people a glimpse of her "My Power" dance routine, and the clip has received more than 100,000 views.

One Instagrammer @uptown_rhonda_gee called out in the comments section how fast Grey learned the dance sequence saying, "The visuals just came out. She learned this in two days. It took Beyonce longer than that to learn it WOW!!!! Bravo Grey Bravo!"

While sometimes it takes a couple days for Grey to learn a routine, her mother Ylleya said this one only took her about 10 minutes to grasp.

When deciding on what to wear for her "My Power" performance, Grey settled on a birthday dress worn when she turned six. "We realized it kind of looked like the dress Beyonce had on in the video so we put it on her," said Ylleya.

A quick scroll through Grey's Instagram page shows that she also loves to rap, sing and play with her siblings.

Ylleya said Grey is loving all the attention from her "My Power" video debut and how good she felt to be recognized for doing a great job.

"I asked Grey what she thought 'my power' meant, and she said it means what God has for me no one can take, like my dancing," said Ylleya.

Grey's mother hopes that her daughter has inspired other children the same way Beyonce continues to inspire her.

6-year-old fiercely channels Beyonce's 'Black Is King' dance routine originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com