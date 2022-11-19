This little girl was once adopted — only to be brought back to Russia

Associated Press

Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 38 points, including an improbable turnaround jumper to beat the shot clock with 38.5 seconds left, and the Utah Jazz beat the Phoenix Suns 134-133 on Friday night. The Suns shot 58.2% through three quarters but went 10 for 27 in the fourth period and turned the ball over in the final minute. “With all the emotions from our losing streak, we just wanted to try to figure out a way to win and you just do whatever it takes in a game like this,” said Mike Conley, who forced a traveling call and had a blocked shot in the final minutes.