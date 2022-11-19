This little girl was once adopted — only to be brought back to Russia
A little girl was adopted by an American couple — only to have her adoption annulled. Whatever happened to this child? Now grown up, she told "48 Hours" her story.
A little girl was adopted by an American couple — only to have her adoption annulled. Whatever happened to this child? Now grown up, she told "48 Hours" her story.
11 local children adopted just in time for the holidays
After covering a heartbreaking adoption story, Troy Roberts decided he wanted to adopt a child of his own. Years later, he reflected on how much we all have to be thankful for.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Claire Foy weighed in on her unexpected cameo in season five of Netflix's The Crown.
Osceola County couple adopts 4 brothers, celebrates ‘National Adoption Day’
Shop holiday dresses for every occasion starting at $10
Family talks about the process of going through being foster care parents and adopting three children TH
Andriy Yermak also said a military campaign for Crimea will happen, but wouldn’t say when.
Elon Musk continues to shake up Twitter as the social network faces one of its biggest technical challenges, a massive amount of traffic due to soccer’s World Cup.
Second-year guard Jalen Green hosted and served a Thanksgiving meal for teens and young adults living at Covenant House Texas.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who is expected to lead House Democrats in the next term, pushed back on notions that the caucus is in “disarray” and expressed optimism on Sunday that Democrats will maintain unity in the face of a GOP majority. During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” co-anchor Jake Tapper asked…
One of music's biggest nights is here, which means some of your favorite artists just may have scored some big wins. Keep reading to see all the winners from the 2022 American Music Awards.
Washington banned fish-farming with net pens in state waters on Friday, citing danger to struggling native salmon. Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz issued an executive order banning the aquaculture method, which involves raising fish in large floating pens anchored in the water and has been practiced in Puget Sound for more than three decades. California, Oregon and Alaska have already outlawed net-pen aquaculture, and Canada is working on a plan to phase it out of British Columbia's coastal waters by 2025.
Buckle ( NYSE:BKE ) Third Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$332.3m (up 4.0% from 3Q 2022). Net...
Our parents were the ones to instill proper cleaning and organization habits, but it was the internet that taught us how to up the ante every single time. We’ve learned about the best organizers through TikTok and cleaning techniques from trial and error. Within the past couple of decades, we’ve learned that there’s a product […]
It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t impressive. But a win is a win is a win, and the Ravens will proudly hang their 13-3 victory over the Panthers in the win column. The game was tied 3-3 after three quarters, but the Ravens outscored the Panthers 10-0 in the fourth quarter. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hit [more]
It hasn’t been pretty, but the Falcons remain very much alive in the NFC South race. By beating the Bears 27-24 today, the Falcons improved to 5-6, and continued to put pressure on the NFC South-leading Buccaneers, who are 5-5 and on their bye this week. Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 13 of 20 passes [more]
Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 38 points, including an improbable turnaround jumper to beat the shot clock with 38.5 seconds left, and the Utah Jazz beat the Phoenix Suns 134-133 on Friday night. The Suns shot 58.2% through three quarters but went 10 for 27 in the fourth period and turned the ball over in the final minute. “With all the emotions from our losing streak, we just wanted to try to figure out a way to win and you just do whatever it takes in a game like this,” said Mike Conley, who forced a traveling call and had a blocked shot in the final minutes.
After Baker Mayfield's poor outing on Sunday, Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks didn't commit to naming his starting QB for Week 12.
The Patriots and Jets offenses combined to score no touchdowns over the course of Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium, but the Patriots punt return team finally found a way into the end zone. Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with five seconds left to play in the game. The Jets were [more]
The Broncos and Raiders have been two of the biggest disappointments of the 2022 season, but one of them will likely get a win on Sunday. The Broncos have taken the first step toward that result. Latavius Murray ran for a one-yard touchdown to open the scoring with just over six minutes to play in [more]