Little girl shot at Fresno playground. Police looking for people who were with the child

A 10-year-old girl was shot Wednesday night in the playground area of an apartment complex in northwest Fresno.

It happened around. 8 p.m. at the Park West Apartments located south of the intersection of Marks and Shaw avenues, on the 2800 block of West Alamos Avenue.

Fresno Police said the little girl was in critical condition after getting shot in the legs.

A good Samaritan rushed the child to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where she was undergoing surgery.

Fresno Police said it is unclear what led up to the shooting or if the child was the intended target. But they do believe the child was not alone at the time she was shot.

“We don’t know what the motivation was,” said Lt. Ignacio Ruiz, who reiterated that the investigation was in its early stages. “We don’t even know how this unfolded because some of the individuals involved in the shooting are not here.

“There’s very little to go off of. ... We believe there were other people involved. She wasn’t by herself. It appears as though there’s something else to this.”

Police said while it was unclear if the girl lived in the apartment complex, they do believe she has family that does.

The girl suffered one gun shot wound in the legs, Ruiz said.

Police were in the process of canvasing the area for more detail and knocking on apartment doors in hopes of obtaining more information.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.