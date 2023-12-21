A little girl's dream lights up the night in Palm Coast holiday display

Bill Butler, one of the co-chairs of the Rotary Club of Flagler County's Fantasy Lights Festival, stands by a mural painted by students at Indian Trails Middle School. Murals from other Flagler County schools are also on display.

The Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast features a vibrant selection displays, including Santa Claus piloting a helicopter and bears tossing snowballs.

But there is one display of an angel releasing stars from her hands that is particularly special to the annual event.

That angel symbolizes a little girl named Tiffany Butler who died when she was just 14 years old.

It was that little girl’s wish that eventually led to the Central Park display, presented by the Rotary Club of Flagler County.

Tiffany and her family visited relatives in Indiana one Christmas season more than 24 years ago where they saw a lighted Christmas holiday display. At the time, Tiffany was 10 and her sister, Brooke, was 17. After returning to Palm Coast, Tiffany told her father that it would be great if Palm Coast had a similar display. Her father, Bill Butler, told her the city wasn’t yet large enough for the big project.

Tiffany died from a heart condition in 2002. Butler said she became the "family’s angel in heaven."

Bill and Libbie Butler with their daughter, Tiffany Butler. Tiffany, who died in 2002 at the age of 14, was the inspiration for the Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast.

The following year, Butler joined the Flagler County Rotary Club. When the organization started discussing ideas for a new fundraiser in 2005, Butler remembered his daughter’s wish for a Christmas display.

“And I felt this little finger tapping me on the shoulder, saying ‘Dad, it's time,’” Butler said.

He contacted the Easter Seals in Indiana to learn how it designed its display and then he went to work creating one in Palm Coast with the support of the Rotary Club.

He started making sales pitches to sponsors on Sept. 13, 2005 — Tiffany’s birthday.

By that December, Butler had sold 16 displays and the event started as a drive-thru display at Indian Trails Sports Complex.

Sine then, it has moved to Central Park with the light displays arranged around a lake.

“And 18 years later, here we are now with 55 displays," Butler said. "A community event that really is unmatched by anything else in Flagler County and people just love this."

Butler said the fact that it’s now a walk-through display allows for people to make new friends and meet old ones. Families gather to snap pictures in front of the lights. Some families note every passing birthday of their children by having them stand in front of the corresponding 12 Days of Christmas panel each year.

“And it just warms my heart to see how much people love this event and the city of Palm Coast has been very supportive,” Butler said.

There is also a small train that gives the little kids a ride around a part of the park.

Holiday music plays from outdoor speakers as you walk around the park. And the city's Christmas tree also adds more of the season's magic to the setting.

Event sponsors — the three largest being Granny Nannies, AdventHealth and SeaGate homes — each has a night to set up tables at the event, where they pass out treats to kids, for example.

Students from area schools have pitched in with art boards at the entrance, like one from Indian Trails where students drew Tiffany’s hands. One hand is adorned with a bracelet with her name.

Student volunteers also help put up and take down the displays, which can cost from $3,000 to $15,000 or more.

The display runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. nightly at Central Park, 975 Central Ave., through Dec. 30. The festival is free, but donations are accepted.

The money raised goes toward fighting polio and also for local charities, Butler said. Some is used for student scholarships.

Butler sometimes gets emotional when talking about the event.

“It's sometimes hard to talk about it with her. I get choked up quite often. But it's something Tiffany would have wanted. She always wanted to help other kids and always talked about kids who are less fortunate than she was. So I think this makes so many kids in Palm Coast in Flagler County happy and I know she's smiling down."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast's Fantasy Lights Festival started with a little girl's dream