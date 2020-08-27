Little girls hug recreating Beyonce's 'Brown Skin Girl' music video

Savannah and Nzinga are 2-year-old cousins in California who may be some of Beyonce's youngest and most devoted fans.

"Every day they ask, ‘Can we watch Beyonce Can we watch Beyonce?’," said Kevin Allen, Savannah's father, who is a cousin of Nzing's mom, Shakira Nti.

When the girls recently watched Beyonce's music video for her single "Brown Skin Girl," their parents captured a special moment between them.

Savannah and Nzinga are seen dancing and hugging along with the song in a video that has now gone viral on Instagram.

"You can hear me weeping me in the video," said Nti, Nzinga's mom, who filmed her daughter and Savannah. "In that moment, I feel like what the girls did represented everything that Beyonce put in that song."

In the song, Beyonce sings the lyrics, "Brown skin girl. Your skin just like pearls. The best thing in the world. Never trade you for anybody else."

Both Nti and Allen said they let their daughters watch and listen to Beyonce often because they want them to see themselves represented.

"It’s one of those things where you hope that you get that kind of representation from celebrities," said Allen. "So we kind of promote that in our household so she can grow up and see representation on the screen."

Nti added that she plays "Brown Skin Girl" for her daughter every day, and sings it to her when she's putting her down to sleep.

"I have a 14-year-old son and I had to search far and wide for content that was representative of him when he was younger," she said. "To be able to have that for my daughter and my nieces and nephews and all kids growing up now is awesome."

