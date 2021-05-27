With Little gone, Lt. Gov. McGeachin issues executive order banning Idaho mask mandates

Nicole Blanchard
·3 min read
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, acting as governor on Thursday in Gov. Brad Little’s absence, issued an executive order banning the mask mandates that remain based on the COVID-19 pandemic.

McGeachin announced the order on social media Thursday morning.

“Today, as acting governor of the state of Idaho, I signed an executive order to protect the rights and liberties of individuals and businesses by prohibiting the state and its political subdivisions — including public schools — from imposing mask mandates in our state,” McGeachin wrote.

Marissa Morrison, a spokesperson for Little, told the Statesman that the governor “has been out of state this week collaborating with other Republican governors.”

“The Lt. Gov. did not make Governor Little aware of her executive order ahead of time,” Morrison said in an email.

Little is reportedly due back in Idaho Thursday evening. His office is reviewing the order and said an expanded statement will be available upon further review, Morrison said..

The Statesman has reached out to McGeachin’s office for further comment.

Initial reaction to McGeachin’s announcement on social media was mixed. On Facebook, dozens of commenters lauded the decision, calling it an example of leadership. On Twitter, McGeachin was met with harsh criticism. Several users bashed the move and questioned McGeachin’s commitment to allowing local governments and entities to choose their own policies.

Some members of McGeachin’s own party criticized the executive order. House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, who announced a bid for lieutenant governor on Thursday morning, said he felt it was unwarranted.

“There were no statewide mask mandates,” Bedke said. “So what you have here is a solution in search of a problem, and it’s political theater.”

Many city-, county- or health district-ordered mandates in Idaho have been lifted in the past few weeks, but McGeachin’s order still affects some in the Treasure Valley. The West Ada School District — Idaho’s largest — sent a note out to parents acknowledging that the executive order could affect its mask mandate, which trustees earlier this month voted to keep in place indoors.

“It is not the practice of West Ada School District to change operations in the middle of the school day; therefore, masks will remain in place through today,” said the note to parents. “We are consulting legal counsel regarding the School Boards’ statutory authority under Idaho Code 33-512 to enforce certain health and safety protocols.”

The Meridian Library, which announced Thursday that it would no longer require vaccinated individuals to wear masks inside the library starting June 1, issued another news release clarifying that McGeachin’s executive order “supersedes the Meridian Library mask policies outlined in (the) earlier press release.”

McGeachin last week announced a gubernatorial campaign. Though Little has not yet announced whether he intends to run for re-election, if he does so, this will mark just the second time in state history that a sitting lieutenant governor has challenged the incumbent governor of the same party.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently altered guidance on masks, stating that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear them in most public places.

