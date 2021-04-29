Little Haiti Cultural Center reopens just in time to kick off Haitian Heritage Month

Another sign that things are getting back to normal (ish): The Little Haiti Cultural Center is reopening just in time to kick off Haitian Heritage Month.

The complex that houses the center has been closed for over a year due to the COVID-19.

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and continuing for every Saturday through May 29, the neighborhood hub will be teeming with open-air activity.

Planned for the entire month are workouts, live music, local arts and crafts for sale and food vendors. Also making a comeback: Sounds of Little Haiti, the monthly concert series that highlights the best in Haitian music. There will also be a comedy show, Creole language workshops and dance classes.

Strict precautions will be taken throughout the day to keep guests safe, organizers say. Masks are required for admittance.

This weekend Mayors Francis Suarez and Daniella Levine Cava, as well as other local politicians will be on site to welcome the community.

Haitian Heritage Month is an opportunity to celebrate the rich culture, distinctive art, cuisine and traditions of the country on the Caribbean island of Hispaniola to our south.

The complex is a great place to get educated about our neighbors as well: “Our vision is to be a cultural hub where the community can meet to create‚ dialogue‚” says the website, “and collaborate to build an equitable reality for Afro-Caribbeans and their descendants.”

Little Haiti Cultural Center

Where: 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami; 305-960-2969.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays

For a full schedule of the center’s events throughout the month of May: Littlehaiticulturalcenter.com.