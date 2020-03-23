Little Haiti remade as climate change upends Miami real estate

REVERB is a new documentary series from CBSN Originals. Watch the latest episode, "Rising Tide: Priced Out in Miami," in the video player above.

Louis Rosemont called Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood home for almost 40 years. He was part of one of the first waves of immigrants to build the community after fleeing a violent dictatorship in his homeland. But he has recently found himself exiled again — priced out of his home by rising rents as climate change rearranges the Miami real estate market.

Little Haiti is a historically low-income neighborhood that sits inland, on land at double the elevation of wealthier neighborhoods along the beachfront. In Miami, a city often considered ground zero for the impacts of climate change, sea level rise and frequent flooding are threatening the homes of more affluent residents near the beach. As a result, well-off families are increasingly opting to move to higher ground, and developers are encroaching on low-income and immigrant communities farther inland to meet the need. That's driving up rents, making the neighborhoods unaffordable to those who've lived there for years.

"Here in Miami, they put wealthy communities on the outskirts [of the city] so they can enjoy the beach," explains Valencia Gunder, a Miami native and founder of the nonprofit The Smile Trust, which helps the homeless. "Because of sea level rise and climate change, we know that Miami is expecting up to six feet of water, and now we're starting to see these wealthy communities start to come to the center of the city. The center of the city is where most of the under-served communities of color are housed."

The phenomenon is known as climate gentrification, and its impact is deeply felt in Miami's immigrant populations. Many, like Louis Rosemont, settled here seeking stability and safety, but are now finding their stability threatened once again.

cbsn-originals-miami-louis-on-right.jpg More

Louis Rosemont, at right, had to move from his apartment building in Little Haiti. CBS News

"Like some of our brothers and sisters in Haiti, Puerto Rico and some of the Caribbean islands, they moved to this city seeking refuge after losing everything," said Gunder. "And then you also have the fact that people prey on individuals during these times. And it's been common knowledge in Miami for many years, before the term 'climate gentrification' was even known, that communities like Liberty City, Little Haiti and Overtown were always very vulnerable because of that situation."

The land Rosemont's apartment sat on in Little Haiti grew more desirable as the amount of developable land in Miami diminished and the waters crept up the coast. In the summer of 2018, his landlord sent a notice to him and the other tenants, giving them 30 days to move out so the building could be demolished. It's now an empty lot.

"So when we going to the city to explain the situation, the people representing the city come sitting down and they say, well, we want you move away to the shelter," he recalled. "I say, 'I'm not [going] to the shelter. I pay my rent. The shelter is for homeless, I'm not homeless.' The situation was really, really sad in the building that I was living ... it's the people disabled, the old people in retirement living there…"

But developers are already moving in. In June 2019, a real estate development group received approval to build a billion-dollar luxury residential and commercial complex in the heart of Little Haiti called the Magic City Innovation District. CBSN Originals' Adam Yamaguchi walked through part of the new development with co-founder Tony Cho.

cbsn-originals-miami-basecamp3.jpg More