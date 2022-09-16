‘Little Heroes’: 6-year-old twins help mother fend off attacker

Two little girls are being hailed as heroes after police say the pair helped their mother fend off her attacker inside their apartment Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the Manatee Cove Apartments after 1 p.m. after getting reports of a domestic situation.

Investigators said the woman told them she and her twin daughters were inside their apartment when she asked her boyfriend, 33-year-old Andrew Williams Jr. to leave because he had been drinking.

According to a report, the woman said Williams got angry with her and began acting aggressively toward her when she began to defend herself.

Police said that was when the woman’s twin 6-year-old daughters began attacking Williams with toys, sticks, and a hair dryer in an effort to protect their mother.

Officers said Williams left the apartment after the woman was able to lock herself inside a bathroom.

Officers were able to locate Williams after a short search and he was arrested for misdemeanor assault and drug charges and booked into the Brevard County jail.

