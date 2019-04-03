This little Iron Man robot is the kind of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ merch we dig

Twitter More

Facebook More

With Avengers: Endgame looming on the horizon, and every last one of our heroes on the line, a little Iron Man robot patrolling our room is exactly the kind of security we need right now.

AI and humanoid robotic company UBTECH has teamed up with Disney and Marvel to release what they've called the first-ever humanoid robot inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And it's severely cute.

SEE ALSO: Stern little Stormtrooper robot uses AR and facial recognition to help you deal with rebel scum

The Iron Man MK50 Robot is a miniature version of the wise-cracking, suited-up Tony Stark, and comes with an augmented reality app so you can take him on little missions, stock up your arsenal, and battle MCU villains like the Chitauri and Ebony Maw. Read more...

More about Robots, Avengers, Iron Man, Ubtech, and Avengers Endgame