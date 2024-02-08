The Little Jewel store on Boulder's Pearl Street robbed Tuesday

Feb. 7—The Little Jewel jewelry store on Pearl Street was robbed Tuesday afternoon after multiple men entered the store and stole jewelry, according to Boulder police.

According to co-owner Dane Brown, at approximately 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, a female employee was working alone when a man entered the store who did not speak much English and asked to look at the wedding bands. Brown said the man was on the phone when a couple of minutes later three other men entered the store and began smashing and stealing jewelry while one of the suspects grabbed the employee and covered her mouth.

Brown said the employee did not see any weapons. Brown estimated that the financial loss for the locally- and family-owned shop is more than $200,000.

"(I feel) violated," Brown said Wednesday. "We're here 45 years and they take all your money in 15 minutes."

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said detectives are following up on several strong leads.

Brown said the stolen jewelry included gold opal, topaz and amethyst rings. Brown could not describe the suspects, but did turn over footage to police.