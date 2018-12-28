Little kid uses and abuses Alexa for his math homework

Alexa is a powerful tool — and one that's easy for little kids to weaponize.

One mother, Yerelyn Cueva, recently caught her son Jariel using Alexa to do his math homework.

Can we blame him? What else is Alexa for except to perform the most basic operations we could otherwise complete ourselves?

Give the kid credit — subtraction isn't easy, and at least he's not asking Alexa to add two plus two.

Amazon reported selling "tens of millions" of Echo devices in 2018. So expect this homework-cheating crisis to grow, not contract, in the upcoming years.

Alexa, what is my favorite new problem?

[h/t:Gizmodo]