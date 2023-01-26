Little League treasurer charged with theft from league

Jan. 26—The treasurer of the Lakeland Little League stole approximately $5,000 from the organization, according to Mayfield police.

Frank Babarsky, 46, faces forgery, theft and receiving stolen property charges after police say he wrote checks to himself using the signatures of past league presidents.

Babarsky, 8 Railroad St., told police he wrote the checks to help pay overdue bills. The league went to police in December after noticing discrepancies as far back as 2018.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28. He remains free on $15,000 unsecured bail.

— SARAH HOFIUS HALL