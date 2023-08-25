New little library opens up in College Acres, dedicated to owner's late mother

Aug. 25—Lynn Tihopu was inspired by her late mother's love of literature to build a new mini library in College Acres in Aiken.

"I always remember my mom having a book in her hand and on her bedside," she said. "I probably have no less than maybe 15 to 25 on my nightstand. So, I always have a book with me."

The Starry Night-themed little library offers a selection of free, family-friendly books to kids in the Aiken area.

"I thought that, for children during summertime, which is when we opened this up in July, they need an outlet, and they shouldn't have to go wait for a ride to get to the library," Tihopu said.

Tihopu is originally from California. Her mother died in a car accident when she was just 11 years old.

"I realized that our time on this earth is short," Tihopu said. "And once we came here to Aiken, I realized that books were not really plentiful unless you actually go to the library."

This inspired her to start the mini library that is named 'Bernie's Books,' after Tihopu's mother.

The library was designed by Tihopu's husband, Victor, who is an architect. He not only built the structure, but he also hand-painted it, she said.

Victor was influenced by a Van Gogh exhibit that the couple saw in Atlanta, Tihopu said.

They're still adding fixtures to the library but right now it also includes an area for business cards and a sale board.

"Our mini library is a little bit bigger than some of the others," Tihopu said. "And we've had a positive response. It's been extremely hot. But for the heat and the humidity, we actually do have people that come by and have brought their children. And kids that have ridden by on their bikes and they take pictures. It's really neat."

The library's materials are monitored by Tihopu to ensure that nothing inappropriate is added.

"We don't want anybody to put anything in there that would be crazy offensive or anything like that," she said. "Those materials need to be monitored. They need to be educational, but we don't want to filter out anything that is within reason."

Tihopu stocked the library herself with books from estate sales, yard sales and library sales. It includes both children's books and a selection of adult books.

"Anywhere I can get my books is where I go," she said.

Tihopu plans on expanding the library in the future to possibly include some food items, similar to a blessing box.

"I think it's something that my mom would be really happy to have and proud of," she said.