Little Mama’s Italian restaurant set to open in south Charlotte

Veteran Restaurateur Frank Scibelli is bringing the tastes of his childhood to south Charlotte. His Little Mama’s restaurant will open for dinner service Tuesday at 9825 Sandy Rock Place in Rea Farms. Lunch service will begin Jan. 29.

The concept focuses on classic comfort food such as scratch-made pastas and house-made mozzarella. The goal is to transport diners to the 1960s-and-70s-inspired Italian restaurants in New York — or even capture the feel of their own homes during that era.

ALSO READ: Craving authentic Italian? Check out this Matthews market and deli

“That’s the feel. You’re going to my house as a guest,” he says. “That’s what I wanted to create.”

This is the second location of Little Mama’s, which Scibelli describes as a prequel to Mama Ricotta’s — his oldest restaurant and a Charlotte staple since 1992. Scibelli and his business partners drew from their own upbringings in creating the concept.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Craving authentic Italian? Check out this Matthews market and deli







