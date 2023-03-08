A Little Miami Middle School student was arrested Wednesday morning after making threats to the school, according to an announcement from the school district.

The Hamilton Township Police Department made the arrest after live ammunition was found in the student's personal belongings. No firearms were discovered and police determined no credible or active threat to the building, according to Wednesday's message.

"Little Miami has absolutely zero tolerance for having these unsafe and inappropriate items on any of our campuses," the message reads.

The district is working with Hamilton Township police to further investigate the incident and determine disciplinary action.

"We encourage you to speak to your students and help them understand that these behaviors will not be tolerated," the district's message to families reads. "We implore families to keep firearms, ammunition, and other items inappropriate for children to be kept locked and out of reach. If students bring these items to school, there will be serious legal and disciplinary consequences."

Anyone can report safety tips to local law enforcement or to the school district online or by calling or texting 1-844-723-3764.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Little Miami student arrested after live ammunition found at middle school