My Little, Naive, Innocent Brain Is On Fire After Learning About These Horrifying, Shocking, And Upsetting Things

According to NBC News, "According to the indictment, the two killed Von Weise-Mack, then stuffed the body into a suitcase and loaded it into the trunk of a taxi cab. [They] tried to cover up what they had done by 'removing items of clothing worn during the killing. Von Weise-Mack's badly beaten body was later discovered in the taxi parked at the upscale St. Regis Bali Resort."

In April 2023, documents filed in Chicago court offered "evidence that Mack conspired with her boyfriend at the time, Tommy Schaefer, to kill Von Wiese for her $1.5 million estate." According to Fox 32, on the day Mack and her mother traveled to Indonesia, she exchanged texts with Schaefer. Schaefer texted Mack, "I can’t wait to be rich…I seriously can’t wait I'm so geeked. I’m like thinking of lavish lifestyles…" to which Mack responded, "lmao…Eee Im in the [airport] lounge now…I love you…I’m about to board."

Mack, who was released from prison in Indonesia in 2021, is set to face trial on federal charges in the US on July 31, 2023.