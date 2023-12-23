Little or no snow expected by Christmas

Dec. 23—A white Christmas is looking more and more unlikely as the National Weather Service expects a mostly dry holiday weekend.

The best chance of snow for the Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley may happen after Christmas in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The National Weather Service says there is a 20% to 30% chance of snow then.

NWS meteorologist Jeremy Wolf said even that snow is expected to disappear quickly when the temperatures warm up Tuesday.

Until then, the region may not see any precipitation, save for a chance of Sunday evening flurries on the Palouse.

Only light snow is expected for much of the Inland Northwest this weekend. As always, travelers should be extra cautious if they are traveling through the Cascades, which will see the heaviest amount of snow in the region.

Wolf said Friday that this December so far is the seventh-warmest in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley's recorded history and the 12th warmest in Pullman.

Fortunately, statewide data shows falling gas prices in Idaho for those traveling during the holidays. The average price per gallon in the state is $3.30, which is 11 cents less than a week ago and 41 cents less than a month ago.

Lewiston's gas prices remain above the state average and are hovering around $3.64, according to GasBuddy. Moscow's gas prices are slightly more expensive in the range of $3.69 to $3.74.

Pullman has the highest gas prices in the Quad-Cities area ranging from $4.05 to $4.19.

AAA predicts the second-busiest travel volume for the year-end holidays, and a record for the number of air travelers, according to a news release.

