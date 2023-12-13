Give a little nod to eggnog

Dec. 13—It's time to put aside those favorite adult beverages and give a nod to eggnog, that iconic holiday beverage.

Here's the thing about eggnog: You either really like it or you're lukewarm about it. Whatever camp you fall into, we are in the middle of eggnog season. Sweet, rich and very creamy, it's sometimes compared to custard or even melted vanilla ice cream. Holiday spices like cinnamon, nutmeg or cloves are often also part of the mix. Alcohol is added as well, with bourbon, brandy or rum the usual choices.

When you break the drink down it's actually not a very appealing beverage — basically a combination of milk, eggs, sugar, cream and alcohol.

So, how did this come to be and why?

Food historians trace it back to England and a drink called "posset," a warmish punch made, served and enjoyed by monks in the 13th century. Over time and centuries it melded into other milk-wine punches until we're left with basically what we have today. During that time it was also a drink exclusively for the wealthy since ingredients like milk and eggs were not easy to come by.

As the colonists arrived in this country, they brought the basic recipe with them. Since farms were abundant, there was no problem getting milk and eggs. It didn't take long for it to become a popular holiday beverage.

A particular fan, it is said, was George Washington, who served it during the holiday season at Mount Vernon. His was an especially potent mixture. The recipe: 1 quart milk, 1 quart cream, 12 tablespoons sugar, 12 eggs, separated with the whites whipped, 1 pint brandy, 1/2 pint rye whiskey, 1/2 pint rum and 1/2 pint sherry. It was then set in a cool place for several days to "ripen," and tasted often. Of course the question arises: Was this really his recipe? Maybe yes, maybe no, but it is a great footnote to a popular holiday beverage that has actually changed very little.

While most hosts add the alcohol, it can easily be left out. The basic drink itself is open to any number of variations. It's an easy thing to play around with without doing anything to the basic beverage. Basically there are two ways to serve it — either from a punch bowl or poured from a pitcher into festive mugs.

The good news is that while some folks like to make their own from scratch, the rest of us don't have to. Right now dairy cases in every store are full of quarts of eggnog with variations on a theme from organic to dairy-free. A recent check around town found that among the eggnog variations there is pumpkin spice, vanilla spice and peppermint mocha. Now there's a variety old George probably never tried. Regular flavored is called "Old-Fashioned," "Classic" or "Golden." There is even eggnog flavored ice cream and yogurts.

What to do with leftover eggnog? It can be an ingredient in cheesecake, pancakes, pound cakes, muffins and French toast. Or just save it in the refrigerator as it does last up to a week.

Since most recipes call for raw eggs, the question arises about food safety and salmonella. The easy answer to alleviate any worries is to use pasteurized eggs. Originally, alcohol was added because milk was risky to drink and it was felt that the alcohol would kill any harmful bacteria.

The interesting thing about eggnog is that once Christmas Day is over, eggnog's appeal is too. It is definitely a pre-Christmas holiday tradition so, until then, enjoy it.

6 eggs separated

1 cup sugar

Pinch kosher salt

3 cups whole milk

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups rum or brandy

Whisk yolks, sugar and salt in a large bowl or punch bowl until sugar is dissolved, then whisk in the milk, cream and liquor. Cover and chill at least 2 hours. Before serving beat the egg whites to stiff peaks , then gently fold into the base. Sprinkle with nutmeg or cinnamon.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what's cookin'. Send comments or story tips to

life@postbulletin.com

.