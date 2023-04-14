Little Orleans man arrested in domestic assault incident

Apr. 14—LITTLE ORLEANS — A Little Orleans man remained jailed following an alleged assault of a woman who was beaten and choked by a man, who also removed a wheel of her vehicle to prevent her escape, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Lucas Leroy Coleman, 43, on charges of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment, weapons offenses and related violations after he was found in his vehicle on Mountain Road in the Little Orleans area following the alleged incident.

It was not known if the victim required medical treatment of injuries suffered when she was allegedly choked with a belt and cut on her legs with a razor wielded by Coleman, police said. The incident reportedly took place Thursday evening at the victim's residence in Little Orleans.

Coleman was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the arrest.

Deputies recovered loaded Glock and Smith and Wesson handguns when they took Coleman into custody without incident.

Coleman awaited bail review Friday after an initial no bond order set by a court commissioner.