'Little Phil' Alguin, wanted for murder in LA, identified by tattoo in Juárez

Felipe “Little Phil” Alguin, sometimes called Olguin, was wanted in Los Angeles in the killing of Detective Sgt. John Fitzgerald in 1921. Alguin had a long history of petty crimes and had been in and out of jail for most of his life.

A man going by the name of Benito Baca, who had similar tattoos as Alguin, was spotted in Juárez. A $6,000 reward for Alguin drew a lot of attention to Baca in Juárez. What followed was kidnapping attempts, death threats, a shooting, government intervention and the El Paso chief of detectives being detained in Juárez.

Sept. 12, 1922, El Paso Times:

Attempt made to kidnap Juárez man; shots fired

Benito Baca, who according to city Detective Capt. Claud Smith has tattoo marks similar to those borne by “Little Phil” Alguin, who is wanted in Los Angeles on a charge of murder, complained to Juárez police that he had been shot in the head as he escaped from men who tried to kidnap him.

$6,000 reward for Alguin

Baca said the attempt was made to kidnap him a few hours after his fine had been paid in Juárez and he had been released from the Juárez jail. Baca had been given a one-day jail sentence one week before on a vagrancy charge.

Baca, according to chief Eduardo Rivera and Capt. Smith, has tattooed on his right arm “Arizona Phil” ‒ a marking identical in wording and placing to a tattoo mark described in the circular from Los Angeles asking for the arrest of Alguin.

Rewards totaling $6,000 have been offered for the arrest of Alguin, according to circulars in Capt. Smith’s hands, for the alleged shooting of a Los Angeles police sergeant.

Mob aided Baca

Capt. Smith and chief Rivera expressed opinion that the attempt to kidnap Baca was made by Americans who had heard of the reward for Alguin. Baca denies that he is Alguin.

The kidnappers escaped, Capt. Smith said, after a crowd attracted by Baca’s cries had manifested hostility at men trying to hold Baca.

Shortly after his release on payment of the fine, Baca met two Spanish-speaking men, and he spent the evening with them.

Finally, he was led by a dark street, Baca reported, where the men suddenly attacked him, gagged him and put him in an automobile.

Baca shot in head

The first car, he said, was driven to a still darker street, where a second car in which four men were riding was waiting.

Baca yelled for help, crying “Kidnappers! Gringo robbers! Help!”

He broke away, stumbled, and as he did so, one of his assailants fired. The bullet grazed his head, inflicting a wound, which he exhibited to police.

His cries and the shot caused a crowd to gather quickly. Two policemen also were attracted, and by Baca’s pleading they took the man in charge. Meantime, the crowd had started shouting, dirt was thrown into the car on the occupants and other signs of hostility were shown.

LA police chief heads to El Paso, seeks ‘Little Phil”

It was reported that on the same night as the incident with Baca, Los Angeles Chief of Police Louis D. Oaks was headed to El Paso to confer with Mexican officials in regard to extradition to Los Angeles of Baca.

All the while Baca was being kept under surveillance in Juárez. Because of diplomatic relations between the United States and Mexico, a person cannot be legally deported, but may be expelled as an undesirable if they are a citizen of another country and Alguin was said to be an American citizen.

Mexicans riot when attempt made to seize ‘Little Phil’

Oct. 3, 1922, El Paso Times:

Capt. Claude Smith, chief of El Paso detectives; Sam Dreben, war hero, and C.C. Harvey, chauffeur for the El Paso Auto Livery stand, are prisoners in the Juárez jail, following an attempt made last night in Juárez to arrest Benito Baca....

The three Americans were arrested at 8 o’clock last night and placed in the jail “incommunicado,” not being permitted to communicate with anyone....

Before the three Americans were placed in jail, they narrowly escaped being mobbed by several hundred Mexicans who gathered in the "Second Victory" street, where the alleged attempt to arrest Baca took place, according to the Juárez police.

Americans held prisoner in Juárez freed on bond

Oct. 5, 1922, El Paso Times:

Claude Smith, Sam Dreben and C.C. Harvey were released from the Juárez jail on 5,000 peso bond and were whisked to El Paso in a high-powered automobile by Oscar Harper, American vice consul.

A small crowd came running to the corner, but the Americans got away so rapidly that the 50 men standing in front of the jail had no opportunity to start a demonstration, had they desired to do so.

‘Little Phil’ sent to US

The months following the arrest of the American officers brought diplomatic attempts to have Alguin expelled, threatening letters being sent to Alguin and Mexican President Álvaro Obregon’s involvement.

Feb. 3, 1923, El Paso Times:

President Obregon ordered Little Phil’s deportation from Mexico through the port of Vera Cruz and the presidential decree instructed that he be put aboard the “Tampico” in the custody of the ship’s captain. At Galveston he will be turned over to the chief of police.

Lee C. Manning, El Paso immigration inspector, who went to Mexico several days ago in the hope that Little Phil would be turned over to him upon being deported, boarded the “Tampico” yesterday, also, it became known here. But "Little Phil" was not in his custody. He was a “guest” of the ship’s captain and is traveling on transportation furnished by the Mexican government. Mr. Manning paid his own passage.

Little Phil confesses to police chief

Feb. 13, 1923, El Paso Times:

Felipe “Little Phil” Alguin has confessed to chief of police Louis D. Oaks in the slaying of Detective Sgt. John Fitzgerald, according to a story printed in the Los Angeles Times.

The paper said the alleged confession was made while Alguin and Oaks were on the train in Arizona en route from Texas.

“You’ve been mighty decent to me,” Alguin was quoted as telling chief Oaks. “You’ve let me ride in a drawing room with all the comforts for highbrows. You’ve been feeding me on ham and eggs. I told you when we started that, if you treated me right, I’ treat you right. And I’m going to do it. I’ll tell you – I killed Fitzgerald.”

'Little Phil' guilty, receives life sentence

The following was posted on the LAPD Facebook page:

Alguin would eventually be found guilty of Detective Sergeant Fitzgerald's murder and was sentenced to life in prison in October 1923. He was foiled in an escape attempt from Folsom prison on October 29, 1923. In 1936, he was tried and convicted for a second murder he committed while fleeing from the shooting of Detective Sergeant Fitzgerald and was given a second life term. Alguin purportedly killed his second victim to take the man's hat for use as a disguise. Alguin sought parole during the 1940s but was turned down every time. In 1953, Alguin was offered parole on the condition he allow for his deportation to Mexico, which he readily accepted.On September 15, 2011, at a ceremony at LAPD headquarters, John J. Fitzgerald's grandson accepted the first issued Los Angeles Police Department Purple Heart on behalf of his grandfather, who was killed in the line of duty 90 years before to the year.

