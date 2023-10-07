Little Pink Dress event funds Bosom Buddies efforts to support locals during cancer treatment

Oct. 7—With the month of October being recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness month, it isn't unusual to see pops of pink awareness ribbons against the seasonal backdrop of more subdued autumn colors. But one local organization, Cullman Bosom Buddies, take this concept one step further each year with its Little Pink Dress event.

Judy Grissom, one of Bosom Buddies' board members, is more than familiar with the needs of Cullman County's cancer patients. Through her business, Options, she caters to these individuals by offering items such as wigs, head coverings and skin care products to those undergoing cancer treatments as a way to maintain their daily lives.

She said this is why Bosom Buddies is such a vital organization. Unlike other cancer-related nonprofit organizations which might fundraise to aide research and development programs or hospitals, the Buddies cater directly to the patients by assisting with every day costs that tend to be forgotten by those who haven't been directly affected by the disease.

"If you're a working person, then your income is going to be affected by these treatments. Even with married couples, both incomes are affected because one of them is taking care of the other who isn't able to work. It's such a challenge for these people to complete the program. It's a lot easier for them to say they can't do it rather than to seek out help," Grissom said.

Grissom said all assistance benefits Cullman County residents, many of whom are living below the national poverty line. The group helps patients actively involved with any type of cancer — not only breast cancer — treatment with things such as food/gas cards, co-pays for medical expenses and even assistance with rent or car payments.

"We just help them with whatever they need for them to complete their cancer treatments," she said.

While the group has been around since 2013, it shifted its fundraising focus away from multiple smaller scale events to a single annual Little Pink Dress event four years ago. According to Grissom, the move has been overwhelming effective. Based on her early estimates, this year's event, held on Tuesday, Oct. 3, raised more than $25,000, even before sponsorship donations and ticket sales have been tallied.

"It was our largest event so far," she said. "The community really turned out and supported us. We were just tickled to death," she said.