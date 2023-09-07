Little progress since Phoenix started Vision Zero
One year ago, Phoenix leaders implemented Vision Zero, a broad traffic safety plan that aims to reduce traffic deaths and injuries down to zero over the next 25 years.
"It's definitely way more tournaments than I used to play, so I think some people will be happy with that," the 25-year-old told ESPN.
Playing the best tennis of her career and taking inspiration from those cheering her on, Coco Gauff is one win away from her first singles final at Flushing Meadows.
The former All-Star might have sustained the concussion all the way back in May.
Trump was already ordered to pay $5 million to Carroll, who accused the former president of sexually assaulting her.
Clubhouse is sharing the results of its big reset, with a redesign meant to make it “more like a messaging app.”
Mike Williams spent five seasons in the league, and last played with the Buffalo Bills in 2014.
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order instructing agencies in the state to study potential risks and use cases for the technology.
Hyperspectral imagery startup Wyvern has booked space on a Loft Orbital satellite bus that will launch next year, a move that the company says will boost the capacity of its Dragonette satellite constellation. Wyvern, which graduated from Y Combinator’s Winter 2022 cohort, has launched two hyperspectral imagery satellites since it was founded in 2018. “We decided early on in Wyvern’s history that if we could avoid building our own satellites, we would,” Wyvern CEO Christopher Robson told TechCrunch.
Google is rolling out a new feature that allows Workspace users to lock files. This prevents others from making unwanted changes.
San Antonio police intervened in Cam Wilder's park takeover at Lady Bird Johnson Park after thousands of people showed up.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage was 7.18% last week after surging to 7.24% the week prior.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have released a joint statement about their divorce after four years of marriage — as nasty narratives around the split emerge.
OpenAI will host a developer conference -- its first ever -- on November 6, the company announced today. At the one-day OpenAI DevDay event, which will feature a keynote address and breakout sessions led by members of OpenAI’s technical staff, OpenAI said in a blog post that it'll preview "new tools and exchange ideas" -- but left the rest to the imagination. News of GPT-5, the presumed name of OpenAI's next flagship generative AI model, is unlikely -- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed in April that OpenAI wasn't training GPT-5 and "wouldn't for some time."
Drunk driver in Nebraska calls 911 to report wrong-way driver, not realizing it's him. Tells officer, 'I must have missed an exit.'
Get nearly 40% off these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners while you can.
No more sorting or having mismatched feet — plus, they can go right from the dryer to your closet!
Businesses in several parts of the country monitored by the Fed struggled in August to pass along higher costs as price growth slows.
The creator of 'Heart on my Sleeve,' a song that used generative AI to mimic the vocals of Drake and The Weeknd, has submitted it for Grammy Award consideration. As it turns out, the composition may actually be eligible for songwriting awards, including song of the year.
The show won 37 Sports Emmy's during its run.
It's that time of year again: the week when startups in Y Combinator's latest batch present their products for media -- and investor -- scrutiny. Cerelyze is Zambare's second YC go-around after leading the AI team at cashier-less retail startup Caper.