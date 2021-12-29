Little info released in shooting death of Santa Fe police officer's son

Dec. 28—Nearly three weeks after the fatal shooting of a Santa Fe police officer's 2-year-old son at the family's home in Rio Rancho, details on the child's death remain scarce.

The Rio Rancho Police Department has released little information on its investigation into the tragic incident. The agency and city officials largely have declined to comment on the case or to provide documents, citing provisions in a complex state child welfare law they say requires them to keep records on Lincoln Harmon's death confidential.

Rio Rancho officers responded to a panicked 911 call from a home in the Enchanted Hills neighborhood around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 8. Two days later, police issued a news release saying a toddler, the child of a Santa Fe police officer, had died from a gunshot wound.

A search warrant affidavit filed in court the following week — so far the only publicly available document on the case — identified the officer as 28-year-old Jonathan Harmon. His wife, Courtney Harmon, had made the frantic phone call, telling a police dispatcher her son, Lincoln, had fallen from a chair and there was "blood everywhere"; her husband was performing CPR to try to revive the boy.

Investigators would later find a shell casing and an empty gun holster in the kitchen of the couple's home, where Lincoln died, according to the affidavit. Courtney Harmon directed police to a handgun that had been placed in a kitchen cabinet, the affidavit said, though it was unclear when the gun was hidden.

Police seized multiple handguns, rifles and ammunition from the Harmons' home.

Social media profiles for Jonathan and Courtney Harmon show the couple in multiple photos with Lincoln and two other young children, including an infant.

The Rio Rancho Police Department has denied requests for police reports and other records on Lincoln's death. Officials with the Rio Rancho records department have said confidentiality requirements in two statutes in the New Mexico Children's Code prevent the release of any information on Lincoln.

The Children's Code includes confidentiality requirements for cases involving juvenile delinquency; abuse and neglect; families in need of court-ordered services; and adoptions.

In cases involving a child death, the code outlines general protocols for the state Children, Youth and Families Department: If there is reasonable suspicion a fatality was caused by abuse or neglect, the department must release certain information in response to a written request within five business days: the child's age, gender, date of death, custody information and whether an investigation is ongoing.

"If an investigation is being conducted by the department, then a request for further information beyond that ... shall be answered with a statement that a report is under investigation," the code reads.

Greg Lauer, Rio Rancho's city attorney, argued there are few exceptions to accessing information under the Children's Code.

"Using plain language, the Children's Code prescribes that matters referred to [the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department] are confidential," he wrote in an email. He noted his explanation was not a comment or response to any inquiry tied to "an incident involving the death of a two-year-old child."

Officials with the Children, Youth and Families Department have not commented on whether the agency was involved in the response to Lincoln's death or whether it has taken any other children in the family into custody.

In an email Monday, a spokesman for the agency wrote, "The Children, Youth and Families Department coordinates and cooperates with any investigation, but cannot divulge the Department's involvement or the level of involvement to protect the integrity of any current or possible future investigation."

Rio Rancho police Capt. Joel Holt confirmed in an email Monday the state child welfare agency was contacted about the case, but he did not elaborate.

His department did not have a "projected timeline" for when its investigation into the incident would be complete, he wrote.

Santa Fe police interim Chief Paul Joye said the local department has not received any updates on the investigation from Rio Rancho police. Jonathan Harmon is on "pre-approved" leave, he added.